June 17 Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx announces presentations on its potential treatment for acquired TTP, Caplacizumab, at the 2015 annual meeting of the ISTH

* Presentation is of additional data from the post-hoc analysis of the worldwide Phase II TITAN study with its wholly-owned anti-von Willebrand Factor (vWF) Nanobody Caplacizumab

* Primary endpoint of a reduction in time to platelet normalization was achieved

