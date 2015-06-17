June 17 Econocom Group SA
* Announces 5 new investments
* Says plans to focus on acquiring midcaps
* Says investments in 4 strategic zones: Benelux, Spain,
France and Italy
* Investments in 5 sectors: IT security, web and mobile
apps, cloud platforms, infrastructure and network consulting,
and eHealth
* Says it made four new investments : Alter Way, Bizmatica,
Nexica And Norcod
* Says it founded a new company: Digital Security
* Says confirms objectives of its mutation plan, i.e. 3
billion euros ($3.38 billion) in revenue and recurring operating
profit of 150 million euros by 2017
* In order to achieve objectives: new investment of between
150 and 200 million euros will be made in external growth by
2017
Source text: bit.ly/1LeVbff
($1 = 0.8886 euros)
