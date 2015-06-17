BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences to buy Triad Isotopes' radiopharmacy business
* Says Jubilant to acquire radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes
June 17 Generale de Sante SA :
* Says it enters into exclusive negotiations in view of acquiring the control of Hopital Prive Metropole (HPM) Group
* HPM Group operates 9 care facilities in Lille metropolis Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Jubilant to acquire radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes
May 5Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :