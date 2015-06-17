BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Remy Cointreau slides available during Remy Cointreau news conference show:
* Group eyes current operating margin of 18-20 percent of sales at constant forex, scope by 2019-2020
* Super premium spirits to make 60-65 pct of group revenue by 2019-2020 vs 45 pct in FY 2014-15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)