June 17 Sanofi SA says:

* European Commission grants marketing authorization for Gardasil 9, HPV vaccine

* Gardasil will be commercialized in Western European countries by Sanofi Pasteur MSD (a joint venture between MSD and Sanofi Pasteur), in the United States and Canada by Merck, and elsewhere by MSD. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leila Abboud)