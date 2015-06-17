BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Softline AG :
* FY sum of revenues and operating income amounted to around 0.9 million euros ($1 million)(2013: 1.3 million euros)
* Parent company Softline AG FY EBIT improved from -2.2 million euros to currently -0.4 million euros Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)