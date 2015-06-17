June 17 SinterCast AB :

* Says ASIMCO International Casting Co., Ltd. (Shanxi), an independent automotive components group in China, has entered into a technology supply agreement with SinterCast for Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) product development and series production

* Says will install System 3000 Plus process control system at the ASIMCO foundry located in Shanxi, China and provide engineering support for the establishment of a robust CGI series production process Source text for Eikon:

