BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 SinterCast AB :
* Says ASIMCO International Casting Co., Ltd. (Shanxi), an independent automotive components group in China, has entered into a technology supply agreement with SinterCast for Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) product development and series production
* Says will install System 3000 Plus process control system at the ASIMCO foundry located in Shanxi, China and provide engineering support for the establishment of a robust CGI series production process Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)