BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Powerland AG :
* Majority shareholder of Powerland AG decides to acquire further shares
* Guo GmbH & Co. KG, which is controlled by CEO of Powerland AG - has decided today to acquire further shares in Powerland AG in coming months
* Guo GmbH & Co. KG has currently no intention to make a public offer to acquire shares in Powerland AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)