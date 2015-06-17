Fitch Publishes BPD Bali at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Bali's (BPD Bali) National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'A' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case