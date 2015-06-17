June 17 Sponda Oyj :

* To build new commercial premises for XXL Sports & Outdoor

* Says project's total investment is estimated at about 4.7 million euros ($5.29 million), inclusive of demolition costs

* Project will kick off with demolition of an existing building on site in summer 2015

* Construction is scheduled to begin in autumn 2015, with building due for completion in late spring 2016

