TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 199.08 bln rupees

May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 56 bids for 199.08 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)