June 17 Alma Media Oyj :
* Is revising its guidance and outlook for first half of year
* Operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to remain at, or increase from,
level reported for first half of 2014
* Maintains its previously stated expectation that revenue will decrease compared to first
half of 2014
* Previous guidance issued on April 30, 2015 stated that both revenue and operating profit
excluding non-recurring items are expected to decrease
