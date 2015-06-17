BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Mondo TV SpA :
* Says reached an agreement with Suzy's Zoo for co-production and distribution of new 2D HD animated TV series "Adventures in Duckport"
* Agreement with Suzy's Zoo sets forth a majority share by Mondo TV on revenues deriving from exploitation of series and relevant licensing and merchandising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)