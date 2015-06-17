BRIEF-Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 5Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :
June 17 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Announces updated results of ongoing phase 1/2 study with Betalutin in relapsed CD37+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients
* Says updated data confirm favourable safety profile of Betalutin and its promising efficacy
* New data highlight that clinical responses observed are sustained, with 5 out of 7 patients still in response, and duration of response ranging from 6 to 21+ months
* Other key finding is that Betalutin is well tolerated, with a predictable and manageable safety profile
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate.