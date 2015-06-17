BRIEF-Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 5Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :
June 17 Mediclinic International Ltd
* Has entered into discussions which may have a material impact on its share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate.