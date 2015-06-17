BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Extends the subscription period of its initial public offering
* Trading in shares on main list of Helsinki Stock Exchange is expected to commence on June 30, 2015
* Subscription period is extended to end at latest on June 24, 2015 at 16:30 (EET), unless discontinued in accordance with terms and conditions of initial public offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)