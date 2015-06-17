BRIEF-Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 5Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :
June 17 arGEN X BV :
* Presents preliminary phase I results of ARGX-110 in patients with T-cell lymphomas at ICML
* ARGX-110 has been investigated in a Phase I patient cohort with advanced lymphomas expressing CD70
* Of eight patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas in this cohort, a biologic response was observed in three patients
* Biologic response was observed in two patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (Sézary syndrome), one of which had stable disease for more than six months; and in one patient with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate.