BRIEF-ATN International files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
June 18 Dassault Systemes SA :
* Announces strategic partnership with Safran SA
* Parnership in additive manufacturing
* Announced a partnership with Safran group to develop virtual validation of additive manufacturing process
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
* FedEx says it is "experiencing interference with some of our windows-based systems caused by malware" as part of the cyberattack - NBC Further company coverage: