US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
June 18 Ingenico Group SA :
* Ingenico Payment Services has teamed up with Google Inc
* Joint program is called export accelerator
* Ingenico Payment Services and Google will launch the collaboration with a pilot solution in Belgium as a first step
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.