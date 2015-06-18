BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
June 18 Charles Stanley Group Plc
* FY adjusted profit before tax 4.2 mln stg (2014: 13.5 mln stg)
* FY loss before tax 6.1 mln stg (2014: profit 6.1 mln stg)
* Expect, once profitability picks up, to return to previous pattern of steadily increasing dividends over time
* FY revenue increased 1 pct to 149.7 mln stg (2014: 149.0 mln stg)
* Dividend per share of 5.00p (2014: 12.25p)
* Has decided to re-base its dividend payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.