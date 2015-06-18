BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
June 18 Flow Traders Coöperatief UA:
* Flow traders announces intention to launch its initial public offering and listing on Euronext Amsterdam
* Intended offering is expected to comprise of a secondary sale of approximately 40 pct of Flow Traders' shares held by Summit Partners, Stichting Administratiekantoor Flow Traders, Avalon Holding BV and Javak Investments BV (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.