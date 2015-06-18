June 18 Nanorepro AG :

* Announces the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement for the regions Romania and Moldova

* Cooperation was signed with an eastern European partner for three years

* Overall, the company expects revenues thanks to the agreement of just under 450,000 euros ($511,155.00) by 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)