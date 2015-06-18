BRIEF-ATN International files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
June 18 Alcatel Lucent SA :
* To deploy a 100G optical transport network in Thailand to help AIS
* Alcatel-Lucent is upgrading the network from Bangkok and out to the North and Northeast regions of Thailand
* Work will be completed during the first half of 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1JW839U Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
* FedEx says it is "experiencing interference with some of our windows-based systems caused by malware" as part of the cyberattack - NBC Further company coverage: