US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
June 18 Kingfisher Plc
* New chief executive of B&Q UK & Ireland
* Announce appointment of Michael Loeve as CEO of B&Q UK & Ireland. He will join business in September.
* Michael Loeve joins B&Q from Coop Danmark, Denmark's leading retailer with around 1,200 stores, where he is group retail director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, May 12 President Nicolas Maduro has abruptly dismissed Venezuela's health minister days after the government broke a nearly two-year silence on data that showed the country's medical crisis significantly worsening.