June 18 Investec Property Fund Ltd

* Agreed on a quantum for bookbuild of 561 mln rand by placing an aggregate 35.8 million shares at a price of 15.70 rand per share

* Bookbuild price represents a discount of 4.8 pct to closing share price of 16.50 rand on June 17 2015 and a 3.8 pct discount to clean 30 day VWAP to June 17 2015