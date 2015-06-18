Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
June 18 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Buys Sempa Bilgi Islem Sanayi at 3 million lira ($1.11 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7112 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON, May 12 Microsoft said on Friday its engineers had added detection and protection against a ransomware attack that had disrupted hospitals in England and infected computers in dozens of other countries around the world.