June 17 Naspers Ltd
* NPN - trading statement
* Expected that earnings per share for year ended 31 March
2015, will be between 135 pct (3 422 cents) and 145 pct (3 567
cents) higher compared to prior period's 1 456 cents
* Expect FY core headline earnings per share to be between
25 pct (2 726 cents) and 30 pct (2 835 cents) higher than
comparable period's 2 181 cents
* Headline earnings per share for year are expected to
increase between 15 pct (1 741 cents) and 20 pct(1 817 cents)
from prior period's 1 514 cents
