BRIEF-ATN International files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
June 18 Premier Farnell Plc
* Group gross profit at constant currency was 2 pct lower year on year.
* Whilst we expect first half adjusted operating profit to be marginally below prior year, we anticipate adjusted operating profit for FY to be broadly in line-ceo
* Group sales per day grew 5.4 pct (1.9 pct excluding raspberry pi) in Q1
* Gross margin declined sequentially 1.2 ppts versus Q4 last year.
* Expect to see majority of these savings in second half. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
* FedEx says it is "experiencing interference with some of our windows-based systems caused by malware" as part of the cyberattack - NBC Further company coverage: