BRIEF-ATN International files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
June 18 FormPipe Software AB :
* Five Swedish municipalities choose cloud service for archiving from FormPipe
* Says contract award decision regards a four-year contract period, with an option for extension of contract for another four years
* Order value is estimated at 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.70 million) over an eight-year period Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1103 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
* FedEx says it is "experiencing interference with some of our windows-based systems caused by malware" as part of the cyberattack - NBC Further company coverage: