June 18 Citycon Oyj :

* Says has entered into an agreement to sell the Porin Asema-aukio property to the Swedish property company Hemsö on a forward sale basis

* Says sales price for the property of about 57 million euros ($64.70 million) reflects a premium to the asset's latest IFRS fair value (including remaining construction costs) in excess of 10 percent

* Will continue to execute its divestment strategy. Source text for Eikon:

