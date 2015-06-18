BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
June 18 Citycon Oyj :
* Says has entered into an agreement to sell the Porin Asema-aukio property to the Swedish property company Hemsö on a forward sale basis
* Says sales price for the property of about 57 million euros ($64.70 million) reflects a premium to the asset's latest IFRS fair value (including remaining construction costs) in excess of 10 percent
* Will continue to execute its divestment strategy. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.