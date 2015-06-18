BRIEF-NI Holdings earnings per share of $0.21 in Q1
* NI Holdings Inc - qtrly net premiums earned of $32.8 million, an increase of 8.9% over q1 2016
June 18 Curasan AG :
* Concludes extrajudicial settlement with Stryker
* Stryker to pay 4,500,000.00 euros ($5.13 million)
* Full payment is due according to the contract within 14 days from signing of the settlement agreement
* Full payment is due according to the contract within 14 days from signing of the settlement agreement
* FedEx says it is "experiencing interference with some of our windows-based systems caused by malware" as part of the cyberattack - NBC