June 18 Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd

* Jardine Cycle & Carriage announces a us$772 million rights issue

* Co's 74 pct-held subsidiary, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ('JC&C'), today announced that it is to raise approx us$772 million

* Company has undertaken to procure subscription of its share of rights issue

* Issue price of s$26.0 per share discount of about 27.9 percent to closing price on singapore exchange securities trading limited on June 18

* Intends to use to pay down term loans of about us$626 million

* Will also repay certain short-term indebtedness and use remaining funds for general corporate purposes including making strategic investments