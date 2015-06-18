(Corrects headline to say 227 mln stg, not 277 mln stg)

June 18 Playtech Plc :

* Results of placing

* Full amount of 29,050,000 new shares of no par value each have been placed at a price of 780 pence per placing share

* Raised gross proceeds of approximately £227 million (before expenses)