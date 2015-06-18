BRIEF-LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.87
* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ITS ABILITY TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 COMPARED TO THOSE OF 2016
June 18 GAZ :
* Signs agreement with Sberbank for cooperation on foreign markets
* The agreement provides financial cooperation for export of automotive products, leasing and factoring operations and establishment of special credit programs for end car buyers abroad Source text: bit.ly/1Lli91d
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ITS ABILITY TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 COMPARED TO THOSE OF 2016
* IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL COURT ORDER FOR ARRANGEMENT