June 18 NSI NV :

* Signs a long term lease agreement with an international chain for 1,200 square meters in Hoofddorp (Kruisweg 577) to accommodate its dutch headquarters

* Says BT Makelaars acted as its advisor in the transaction and will also be involved in leasing out the remaining area Source text: bit.ly/1CfwXcH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)