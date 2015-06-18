Boeing resumes 737 MAX flights
May 12 Boeing Co said on Friday it had resumed some 737 MAX flight activities and that regulatory agencies supported the action.
June 18 NSI NV :
* Signs a long term lease agreement with an international chain for 1,200 square meters in Hoofddorp (Kruisweg 577) to accommodate its dutch headquarters
* Says BT Makelaars acted as its advisor in the transaction and will also be involved in leasing out the remaining area Source text: bit.ly/1CfwXcH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Boeing Co said on Friday it had resumed some 737 MAX flight activities and that regulatory agencies supported the action.
* Total consideration paid for the properties was $1.995 million and was settled in cash