June 19 Atea ASA :

* Announces share buyback program

* Maximum consideration to be used during share buyback is 100 million Norwegian crowns ($12.90 million)

* Maximum number of shares to be acquired is 1,000,000 shares

* Duration of share buyback program is until 2016 annual general meeting

* Will maintain its policy of allocating over 70 percent of company's free cash flow to dividends

