BRIEF-Atlantic American reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
June 18 Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA :
* Astoria Capital SA reduces its stake in the company to 48.15 percent from 61.5 percent via two sale transactions of 5.7 mln shares in total
* Currently Astoria Capital holds 20,550,000 shares of Hydrophi Technologies Europe
BRASILIA, May 12 Brazil federal police are investigating suspected fraud in loans by state development bank BNDES to JBS SA, a police source said on Friday, sending shares of the world's largest meat processor lower after a series of scandals.