BRIEF-Forward Q2 loss per share $0.03
Q2 revenue $4.5 million
June 18 Karsusan Karadeniz Su Urunleri Sanayii AS :
* Proposes not to pay FY 2014 dividend due to reported loss
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify, most recently valued at $13 billion, will be the first major company to carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.