June 18 Median Technologies Sa
* Announces five awarded projects and a new contract for
image interpretation and management in clinical trials totaling
5.31 million euros ($6.05 million)
* Has been awarded five projects including three phase III
studies sponsored by American biotech companies and by two top
25 pharmaceutical companies
* Has signed a contract for a phase IB/II study sponsored by
an American biotech company
* As of June 18, order book for new awarded projects and
contracts signed has grown to 9.6 million euros compared to a
figure of 9 million euros for entire year 2014
