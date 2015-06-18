BRIEF-LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.87
* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ITS ABILITY TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 COMPARED TO THOSE OF 2016
June 18 Valeo SA :
* Announces it has purchased a 10.5 percent stake in Aledia, by subscribing to a portion of Aledia's capital increase
* Says Aledia develops 3D LEDs for general lighting and automotive lighting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL COURT ORDER FOR ARRANGEMENT