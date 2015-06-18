BRIEF-LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.87
* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ITS ABILITY TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 COMPARED TO THOSE OF 2016
June 18 VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :
* Says its Board of Directors decided to delegate the current management of the company to an executive committee with Lazaro Ferreira De Sousa as president Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1H1l2GJ
* IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL COURT ORDER FOR ARRANGEMENT