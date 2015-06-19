BRIEF-Automotive products maker KTK Group issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pBTGTM (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 19 Fermiere Du Casino Municipal De Cannes SA :
* Reports H1 net loss group share of 3.4 million euros ($3.86 million) versus loss of 3.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 41.6 million euros versus 41.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss is 5.5 million euros versus loss of 5.8 million euros year ago
* Says H2 performance depends on summer season and so is difficult to be anticipated Source text: bit.ly/1QFUtLY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.