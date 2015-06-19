METALS-Firmer copper prices pull most metals higher
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper futures rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
June 19 Digicore Holdings Ltd
* Joint announcement of firm intention of novatel to make an offer to acquire all ordinary shares in digicore
* Novatel to offer scheme consideration of 4.40 rand per scheme share
* Novatel believes that Digicore acquisition would establish Novatel's position as player in global asset tracking and management market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marquee Energy Ltd announces corporate update, year-end 2016 financial and operating results and year-end 2016 reserves