June 19 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :

* Says its unit Seguros Catalana Occidente SA de Seguros y Reaseguros buys 51 percent in Plus Ultra Seguros Generales y Vida SA for 230.43 million euros ($261.40 million), or 9.9513 euro per share

* Says reaches 100 percent stake in Plus Ultra Seguros

* Acquisition results from option to buy signed with Inoc SA in June 2012

