(Corrects headline to "London Stock Exchange" from "LSE")

June 19 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Directorate change

* Announces that Donald Brydon CBE has been appointed as group's new Chairman

* Brydon joins board with immediate effect and becomes Chairman, effective 1 July 2015.

* Gibson-Smith will step down from board on 1 July

* Gibson-Smith will remain available to advise board until 31 August 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: