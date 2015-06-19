June 19 OPTeam SA :

* Its turnover with PGE Dystrybucja SA is 2.7 million zlotys ($733,100) as of June 19

* PGE Dystrybucja is a unit of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6829 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)