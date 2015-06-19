BRIEF-Intiger Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding execution of a material commercial agreement with a prominent financial services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 OPTeam SA :
* Its turnover with PGE Dystrybucja SA is 2.7 million zlotys ($733,100) as of June 19
* PGE Dystrybucja is a unit of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6829 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding execution of a material commercial agreement with a prominent financial services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On 28 April, co through thriving season, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into agreement with crown international