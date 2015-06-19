BRIEF-Automotive products maker KTK Group issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pBTGTM (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 19 Fyffes Plc
* Ebitda range now includes an estimated depreciation charge of about 11 mln euro for 2015, compared to 8.1 mln euro in 2014
* Significantly increases its earning target for 2015
* Has continued to perform well in year to date
* Increasing its target earnings ranges for full year 2015
* Sees adjusted EPS of 12.2 - 13.9 cent versus earlier target of 10.0 - 11.8 cent
* Sees FY EBITDA of 55 mln euro - 61 mln euro versus earlier expectation of 44 mln euro - 50 mln euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pBTGTM (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.