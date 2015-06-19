June 19 Fyffes Plc

* Ebitda range now includes an estimated depreciation charge of about 11 mln euro for 2015, compared to 8.1 mln euro in 2014

* Significantly increases its earning target for 2015

* Has continued to perform well in year to date

* Increasing its target earnings ranges for full year 2015

* Sees adjusted EPS of 12.2 - 13.9 cent versus earlier target of 10.0 - 11.8 cent

* Sees FY EBITDA of 55 mln euro - 61 mln euro versus earlier expectation of 44 mln euro - 50 mln euro