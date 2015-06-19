Fitch Assigns Final 'A-' to CK Hutchison Holdings' Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings - Singapore/Hong Kong - Fitch Ratings has assigned CK Hutchison International (17) Limited's USD1 billion 2.875% guaranteed notes due 2022 and USD800 million 3.5% guaranteed notes due 2027 a final rating of 'A-' . The senior unsecured notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH, A-/Stable), and rank pari passu with other senior unsecured bo