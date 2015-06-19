June 19 Sfinks Polska SA :

* Signs agreement with intention to buy 100 percent of Da Grasso Sp. z o.o. from Karolina Rozwandowicz and Magdalena Pirog, for 55 million zlotys ($14.9 million)

* Have exclusivity to conduct negotiations to buy Da Grasso till March 31, 2016

* Transaction is dependent upon approvals from Polish Antimonopoly Office (UOKiK) and company's supervisory boards

* Da Grasso S. z o.o. manages a chain of 170 restaurants in Poland offering Italian cuisine