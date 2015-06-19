June 19 SMT SA :

* Resolves to raise its capital via private issue of 354,354 series G shares with issue price of 28.90 zlotys ($7.8) per share

* Series G shares will be offered to Moncef Khanfir or Moncef Khanfir Invest SAS and Onemaker Solutions Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6852 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)